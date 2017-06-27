Kokomo police looking for men after reported sexual assault on juvenile at Goodwill store

KOKOMO, Ind. – Police in Kokomo are investigating a reported sexual assault at an area Goodwill store.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers were called to Goodwill, 2222 W. Sycamore St., around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers said a white male with dark hair and a beard approached a juvenile who’d been separated from his parent and assaulted him inside the store. Officers said the man left the store before they arrived.

Surveillance video from Goodwill shows the man interacting with an older white male after the assault; the men then left together in a small, dark-colored car that may resemble a Toyota Prius or Toyota Yaris.

Kokomo police are asking for help identifying the men. The man suspected in the assault wore a gray shirt and blue jeans, while the man he interacted with wore a red shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information should call the Kokomo Police Hotline at (765) 456-7017 or Sgt. Jon Webster at (765) 456-7233. Tips may also be submitted to Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262 TIPS.