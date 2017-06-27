× Lebanon teen accused of stabbing 73-year-old man to death appears in court, faces more than 20 charges

LEBANON, IND. – The Lebanon teenager who police say stabbed a 73-year-old man to death and also reportedly attacked his 68-year-old wife is learning he may spend the rest of his life behind bars, a sentence the Boone County prosecutors office is working on.

“I’m going to seek the maximum penalty that I can for this individual,” said Boone County Prosecutor Todd Meyer.

Prosecutor Meyer knows every twisted and graphic crime police say 19-year-old Zachariah Wright committed during a random and brutal attack on a Lebanon couple. Wright is facing more than 20 charges including murder, attempted murder, attempted rape, and arson…after police say Wright stabbed 73-year-old Max Foster to death. Investigators say Wright used the Foster’s own kitchen knives during the attack.

“It is meaningful to me in my analysis of the case that it was not one, two, three, but four knives that were recovered from the crime scene,” said Prosecutor Meyer.

Police say Wright also tried to rape and set 68-year-old Sonja Foster on fire, though Wright maintains that he is innocent.

“I haven’t done nothing wrong…or anything,” said Wright during a jailhouse interview.

“We have a lot to learn about Zachariah Wright and just exactly what was going on in his mind at the time he committed these crimes,” said Prosecutor Meyer.

These are just some of the sickening details that have prosecutor Meyer pursuing the death penalty.

“The person will never be able to see the outside of a jail cell to keep society safe from that person,” said Prosecutor Meyer.

Wright remains behind bars at the Boone County Jail, held without bond. There was a preliminary plea of not guilty entered for this case. Wright is back in court September 1st.