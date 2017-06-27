× Marc Lamont Hill of BET News to be keynote speaker at Indiana Black Expo’s education conference

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana Black Expo announced a change to its lineup for the Summer Celebration Tuesday.

The nonprofit says Dr. Marc Lamont Hill will replace Dr. Michael Eric Dyson as the keynote speaker at the 10th Annual Indiana University Education Conference on July 12.

Dr. Hill is an award-winning host of BET News and a political contributor for CNN. He’s also the author or co-author of four books, including “Beats, Rhymes, and Classroom Life: Hip-Hop Pedagogy and the Politics of Identity,” “The Classroom and the Cell: Conversations on Black life in America,” “Nobody: Casualties of America’s War on The Vulnerable from Ferguson to Flint and Beyond,” and “Gentrifier.”

Dr. Hill holds a PhD from the University of Pennsylvania. His research focuses on the intersections between culture, politics and education in the United States and the Middle East.

The speaker works closely with the ACLU Drug Reform Project, focusing on drug informant policy. Over the past few years, he has actively worked on campaigns to end the death penalty and to release numerous political prisoners.

Ebony Magazine has named Hill one of America’s 100 most influential black leaders.

“Hill’s life journey is the epitome of what the Education Conference is all about,” said Tanya Bell, IBE President & CEO. “Hill dropped out of college as a freshman but went on to earn his PhD in his twenties, publish his first book by the age 30 and become an Ivy League professor and one of the youngest public intellectuals and social activists.”

The conference will last from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A meet and greet reception hosted by Indiana Wesleyan University will take place immediately following the conference.

Registration for the conference is $75.00 until the day of the conference and $125.00 for onsite registration.

The Summer Celebration lasts from July 6 to July 16. Click here to learn more about the fundraiser.