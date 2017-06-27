× Miller’s IU contract ranks him among college basketball’s highest paid

Indiana head basketball coach Archie Miller has signed a seven-year deal with the University worth $24 million. That makes the Hoosiers head coach among the highest paid coaches in college basketball.

Miller will earn an average of $3.35 million annually over the course of the contract, which runs through March 31, 2024. With incentives and bonuses, Miller could earn more than any IU coach in history.

Based on his program’s performance on the court and in the classroom, as well as strength of schedule, Miller could earn more than $4 million with bonuses. Miller’s base salary is $550,000 each year, with an additional $1.65-1.95 million annually in outside marketing and promotional income. Miller will also earn $1 million annually in compensation.

Among the performance-based bonuses in the agreement, Miller would earn $125,000 for NCAA multiyear APR scores over 950, $125,000 for winning the Big Ten Conference regular season title, $50,000 for winning the Big Ten Tournament.

Should Miller’s team make an NCAA tournament run, incentives range from $25,000 for qualifying for the NCAA Tournament to $250,000 for winning the NCAA Championship.