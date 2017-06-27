NFL mascots ready for charity game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- NFL mascots took over FOX59 ahead of their second annual charity football game against some of the area's smallest players. Blue and some of his friends stopped by to promote the game benefiting Make-A-Wish and the Indianapolis Colts Foundation.
