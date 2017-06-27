× Police: Child gained access to unsecured gun, fatally shot 9-year-old boy at north side Indy apartment

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The shooting that killed a 9-year-old boy at a north side apartment appears to be an accident, Indianapolis Metropolitan police said Tuesday.

IMPD said another child gained access to an unsecured firearm and shot the boy in the face. The shooting was reported around 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 7100 block of Warrior Trail at the Flats Apartments.

The victim’s mother drove the 9-year-old to St. Vincent Hospital after he was shot in the face. The boy later died from his injuries.

IMPD said the shooting appeared to be “a tragedy of [an] unsecured weapon fired by another child.”

Investigators said the case remains active and there are currently no arrests.