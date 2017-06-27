Reports of possible active shooter prompt lockdown at Alabama military installation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A military installation in Alabama says in a tweet it is on lockdown amid reports of a possible active shooter.

Redstone Arsenal spokesman Christopher Colster tells WAFF-TV that officials got reports of an active shooter on the base near Huntsville Tuesday morning. He says there are no confirmed casualties.

Redstone Arsenal near Huntsville tweeted Tuesday that it is on lockdown. A drill was planned for Wednesday morning, but they have been told this is not a drill, reported local news station WHNT.

This story is developing.

Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight. — Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) June 27, 2017