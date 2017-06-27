× Suspect in downtown sexual assaults charged in third attack

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 25-year-old accused of sexually assaulting two women near a parking garage in downtown Indianapolis is now being charged with a third attack on the near north side.

Anthony Jones is facing nine felony counts of rape, sexual battery, criminal confinement and robbery in connection with the attack, which police say occurred in the on May 27.

Court documents say the female victim was walking to work in the 1200 block of Central Ave. around 9 a.m. when a man came up from behind her, wrapped his arms around her neck and covered her mouth. The victim told police that the man told her to give him her money before moving her toward a nearby alley.

“If you scream, I’ll shoot you. If you try to run, I’ll shoot you,” he allegedly said.

The man then forced the victim into a spot between two trees before forcing her to perform a sex act on him, court documents say. After, the man reportedly walked away and the victim ran back to her apartment to call police.

Officers arrived and secured the crime scene. They suspected Jones may have been the attacker based on the similarities to the other attacks downtown. Police assembled a photo array and the victim identified Jones as her attacker.

A warrant was already out for Jones’ arrest in connection with the two downtown assaults on May 22. During one of the incidents, a woman says Jones followed her into the elevator of a parking garage and grabbed her buttocks as she exited. During the other incident, a woman reported that Jones grabbed her buttocks before choking and sexually assaulting her.

Jones was arrested for those incidents a day after the alleged assault on Central Ave. He’s currently being held without bond at the Marion County Jail.