Wednesday looks great but showers and storm chances return later in the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --Good Tuesday afternoon! It's been another gorgeous day across our area with temperatures in the low 70s. This morning's low in Indy was 51 degrees and three degrees shy of tying a record. It also marks the coolest on the date in 89 years.

Tonight we'll have a clear sky with lows in the mid-50s. Winds will be light out of the south, southeast. Wednesday's highs will reach the low 80s off a strong south wind. A warm front will lift across the area Wednesday evening and moisture will increase through the end of the week.

Expect it to feel more humid Thursday and Friday. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible across far northwest and northern Indiana Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon and evening will bring a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms, especially areas to the north of Indy. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats for now. We'll keep you posted! Highs will be in the 80s through the holiday weekend.

Storms will be around early Saturday morning but the rest of the day looks good. Sunday looks partly cloudy. Heavy rain and storms will be around Monday. --Danielle Dozier