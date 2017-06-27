× Westfield police searching for suspects accused of making fraudulent credit card purchases

WESTFIELD, Ind.– Westfield police are asking for help in identifying two people wanted in connection with a fraud investigation.

In May, police say they received a report from a resident about several fraudulent credit card charges. On at least seven occasions, someone had purchased gift cards at Kroger stores in Carmel and Westfield.

The victim said this resulted in a loss of more than $2,000. After reviewing security footage, police say the two people in the photo are responsible for the transactions.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a reward if the tip leads to a felony arrest.