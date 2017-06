× Crash closes right 2 lanes of westbound I-70 near I-465 on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The right two lanes of westbound I-70 are closed near I-465 on the city’s west side due to a crash with possible entrapment.

Drivers should expect delays as they travel westbound on I-70 near mile marker 73.4

The lanes are expected to be closed for around 45 minutes.