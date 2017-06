× Crash involving train in Henryville leaves two dead

HENRYVILLE, Ind.– The Clark County Sheriff’s Department says two people died Wednesday after a crash involving a train.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. at County Road 160 and Pennsylvania Street in Henryville.

It’s unclear if there were additional injuries other than the fatalities.

The circumstances of the crash are unknown at this time. This story is developing.