‘Die-in’ held downtown to urge Sen. Todd Young to reject GOP health care bill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– IndyCAN held a healthcare “die-in” Wednesday downtown outside the federal courthouse to urge Sen. Todd Young to vote “no” on the GOP health care bill.

“Trump got one thing right, the GOP move to take health care away from 23 million people and slash Medicaid for seniors, children, people with disabilities, and families trying to make ends meet is ‘mean’ and lacks ‘heart,'” said Beverly Knight, a self-employed parishioner at Central Christian Church.

Senate Republican leaders are delaying a vote on their prized health care bill until after the July 4 recess, forced to retreat by a GOP rebellion that left them lacking enough votes to even begin debating the legislation.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had hoped to push the measure through his chamber by this week’s end, before an Independence Day recess that party leaders fear will be used by foes of the legislation to tear away support.

“The Senate GOP bill that was released on June 22 would provide $660 billion in tax breaks for millionaires, insurance companies and drug manufacturers while sending millions of Americans into poverty. The proposed bill would end Medicaid expansion, reduce funding that helps low-income Americans afford coverage and gut protection for people with pre-existing conditions,” IndyCAN said in a statement.

According to to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million fewer Americans with health insurance by 2026 than under Obamacare.

Sen. Young has yet to publicly say whether he would vote for the bill as is.