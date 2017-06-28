Ex-Flora investigator tells FOX59 he didn’t make any mistakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. -- The former state fire investigator who resigned one day after FOX59 revealed a mistake was made in the Flora fatal fire case says he didn't make any mistakes.

Former State Fire Marshal Investigator Dennis Randle quit after FOX59 uncovered a mistake was reported in the initial arson findings. He had been assigned to Flora case since the very beginning when four young sisters died in the house fire.

A few weeks after, Randle was accused of getting details of the case wrong. An email written by a private fire investigator on the case told state officials that Randle was incorrect in reporting that there were accelerants found in several parts of the home.

FOX59 asked Indiana State Police to look into those accusations and last week a spokesman for ISP told us that detail was incorrect. In reality, an accelerant was found in one part of the home.

FOX59 broke the story last Thursday. One day later, Randle resigned.

State agencies will not comment on why Randle quit, so FOX59 tracked him down at his Delphi home and asked him if he'd made any mistakes?

"No," he said. "I followed NFPA 921."

According to the National Fire Protection Association, NFPA 921 is a guide for fire and explosion investigations.

The private investigator who sent the email to state officials questioning Randle criticized him for "not performing a proper Origin & Cause Investigation based on current procedures of NFPA 921 2016 edition..."

FOX59 asked Randle why then did he resign so abruptly?

"Personal reasons," he replied. "I'd just rather not talk about it."

Randle did not want to say any more except that he is confident this fire is an arson case and that the investigation is in good hands.

Before his job at the State Fire Marshal's Office, Randle was the Carroll County Sheriff. It is unclear what other fire investigative experience he had before working for the state.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Indiana State Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. Callers may receive a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

