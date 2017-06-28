× Greenwood police looking for suspect after armed liquor store robbery

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Greenwood police are looking for a man who robbed a liquor store Tuesday night.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, the robbery happened around 10 p.m. at Superior Discount Beverage, 1097 E. Main St. A man entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

The suspect was described as a black male, 5’9” with a green baseball hat, gray long sleeve shirt, black skinny jeans and a mustache.

The clerk handed the robber some cash. He then ran from the store and was last seen heading south. Greenwood police released surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with information should call the Greenwood Police Department at (317) 887-5619 or the Greenwood PD Tip Line at (317) 865-0300. Tips can also be submitted online here.