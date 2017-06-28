Investigators ask for help with identifying accident victim, meanwhile neighbors question safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —IMPD investigators are asking for the public’s help with identifying a bicyclist hit by a car Tuesday night.

The man who was hit is now in critical condition.

According to investigators, it happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night near the intersection of Kentucky Ave. and Rybolt on the city’s southwest side.

Police say the man was riding his bike along Kentucky Ave. when he was hit by a car traveling in the same direction.

Investigators say the man wasn’t carrying any form of identification and a phone that could have helped them identify him was broken in the crash.

An IMPD spokesperson said investigators are currently still trying to piece together everything that happened.

“The detectives are closely monitoring this case trying to figure out what took place and exactly caused the accident, like whether or not the driver was intoxicated. At this time, there’s nothing that’s been confirmed at this point,” Officer Aaron Hamer said.

IMPD is asking anyone with any information regarding the identity of the bicyclist to call crime stoppers at 317-262- T-I-P-S.

Meanwhile neighbors who live in the area say this is the latest in a string of pedestrian involved accidents along Kentucky Avenue, and they no longer feel safe.

“It’s very dangerous, a lot of pedestrians cross here and stuff and people don’t pay attention flying down through here,” Joshua Washburn said.

This is the third time someone was hit by a car in this area in recent months. Earlier this June, a woman was hit near Kentucky Ave. and High School Rd. In February, a person was killed at Kentucky and Holt Rd.

Neighbors blame the accidents on a combination of factors, including poor lighting in the area and the carelessness of pedestrians who make frequent illegal crossings on Kentucky Avenue without paying proper attention to traffic.

The city recently installed 2 additional street lights to the stretch of Kentucky Avenue, however some concerned residents say there needs to be more.

In a statement issued to FOX59, the Department of Public Works had this to say about the possibility of adding more lights to the area:

“Safety is always our top priority when planning and designing projects throughout the city. As we assess our needs for next year and the coming years we will dedicate resources to address areas like this in need.”