CARMEL, Ind. -- The summer sun may feel great on our skin, but too much sun can cause serious problems. Sherman met with a dermatologist to get some advice on keeping your skin healthy in the summer sun.
Keeping your skin healthy in the summer
-
Skin cancer survivor has message for others: ‘You couldn’t even see it’
-
Does it work: Copper grilling mats
-
Fun in the sun toys
-
Hacks to keep summer drinks cold
-
Local woman has warning after skin cancer leads to brain tumor decade later
-
-
Indiana health officials offer skin cancer warning
-
RECIPE: Flat Belly Detox Water Recipe
-
Man dies after swimming with new tattoo
-
Garden Guru: Reviving your plants
-
Restaurant offering grilling lessons
-
-
Indiana food deserts will be addressed during a legislative summer session
-
Family summer fun
-
Sun King Brewing celebrates 8 years