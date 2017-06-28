× Kings Island offering free admission to military members for Fourth of July weekend

MASON, Ohio – Kings Island will honor our veterans by offering free admission at the amusement part for the holiday weekend.

The deal begins Saturday and is good through July 4.

Those qualifying for free admission include active military, retired military, National Guard, veterans with honorable or medical discharges and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps with government-issued ID.

A valid military ID must be presented to Kings Island in order to qualify for the offer. Military personnel can also buy admission at a special $32 price for up to six family members at the park.

Learn more at the Kings Island website.