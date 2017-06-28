Non-fatal shooting numbers falling in Indy in 2017 as IMPD focuses on issue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s nearly half way through 2017 and Indianapolis police say the number of non-fatal shootings is on the decline.

So far this year, there have been nearly 190 non-fatal shootings. That is lower than the 238 incidents at the same time in 2015.

Unfortunately, the drop still means there has been more than one non-fatal shooting every day in the city.

In the most recent case, a man was shot in an alley at 31st and College just before midnight on Tuesday.

On Sunday alone, 5 people were hurt in a series of non-fatal shootings.

Regardless of the case, officials with the IMPD say they're changing how they investigate those kind of cases.

“We’re talking more. We’re talking more about these cases. We’re having more discussions and we’re connecting the dots,” said IMPD Sgt. Kendale Adams.

Adams says the IMPD is stressing more follow up on each shooting, even in cases where the victims aren't cooperative.

“Whereas before a detective may have gotten that type of case and it may not have gone anywhere. Now detectives are sending those to the districts who are helping to develop cases,” said Adams.

In recent years, 2015 set the high water mark for non-fatal incidents at 472, followed by 469 last year. Both those totals marked a huge increase compared to the 349 incidents in 2013 and the 374 cases in 2014.

“It’s no secret the chief is just as concerned about non-fatal shootings as he is a fatal shooting,” said Adams.

“I think if I can have an impact on the non-fatal shootings, I can have an impact on the homicides,” said IMPD Chief Bryan Roach in January. “I still have a person that’s alive that I can get info on what occurred and the underlying issues.”

Since the day he took office, Chief Roach promised to combat the number of non-fatal shootings before those crimes escalate to murder. That mission hasn’t changed.

“If we can decrease non-fatal shootings, then we stand a good chance of decreasing our homicide rate all together,” said Adams.

As always, anyone with information on any shooting case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.