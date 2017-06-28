Police: 1 week, 27 overdoses in downtown Bloomington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Another day, another overdose. It’s a troubling trend that’s taking over downtown Bloomington. In just the past week, first responders have been called out to more than two dozen drug overdoses.

“It’s supposed to be a fun, quirky town but then when you have people that you’re scared to be around it kind of makes you uncomfortable,” explains Codi Hurd, a freshman at IU.

Bloomington Police records show 23 of the week’s overdoses were from Spice, another 4 were from heroin.

“Obviously we’ve got a huge public safety issue, concerns, we’ve got huge public health concerns,” explains Captain Steve Kellams, Captain with the Bloomington Police Department.

The majority of the overdoses are happening on the sidewalks, streets and parks in the downtown area.

“We have a lot of people coming in from out of town to visit IU and they’re kind of horrified just looking around,” explains Katie Stoker, a server at Café Pizzaria.

First responders receive calls from people reporting overdoses reporting patients with lack of consciousness, vomiting, and even minor convulsions.

“(It’s) not good. I honestly don’t even know how to respond to it because it’s so awful,” explains Stoker.

Katie Stoker is a server at Café Pizzaria on East Kirkwood, which is the main stretch through downtown Bloomington. Stoker says the staff has gotten used to the sounds of sirens.

“I mean, we’ve definitely noticed a drop in our customers that come in but also we’ve been talking to other local establishments and they’re all reporting the same thing,” explains Stoker.

Police tell FOX 59, the worst of the past week was 10 overdoses in one day. Investigators are still trying to get to the source.

“The people that we’re seeing, we’ve actually seen repeat overdoses, where people have done this a second time and even a third time, I believe in one incident. So we believe they probably are connected,” explains Kellams.

Police have arrested two men, accused of dealing Spice. Investigators are still trying to figure out if these two men had any involvement with the recent overdose surge.

“I have full faith in our investigators are going to get to the bottom of this. It’s just going to take time,” explains Kellams.

In the past two weeks, police have increased patrols in the downtown area. All the Spice seized is currently being tested.