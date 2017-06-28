× Police: Crash on I-69 near Muncie leaves man dead, four others taken to hospital

MUNCIE, Ind. – Authorities in Muncie responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on I-69 Wednesday night.

At around 7:21 p.m., police responded to a report of a crash near mile marker 238.

An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of the vehicles reportedly rolled multiple times as a result of the collision, according to the Star Press.

Three other passengers in the driver’s SUV, two children and woman, were reportedly taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Also taken by ambulance was the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash.

The crash blocked two lanes of traffic and caused delays Wednesday night in Delaware County.