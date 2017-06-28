× Police: Indianapolis man arrested after leading authorities on chase with stolen Harley

MARION, Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested a 46-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly stole a Harley Davidson motorcycle and lead police on a chase in Marion.

Charles Wickline, of Indianapolis, was arrested after authorities received a report of a black Harley Davidson that has been stolen in Marion and was possibly traveling southbound on I-69.

Just after 12:30 p.m., police found the motorcycle and attempted to pull over Wickline near mile marker 225. According to police, the motorcycle refused to stop and eventually excited onto SR 38 at mile marker 219 and entered Pendleton.

Police say Wickline turned south on Adams St. then sideswiped a parked car as he attempted to turn right onto Taylor St. The driver then reportedly surrendered to police.

Wickline was arrested and then transported to St. John’s Hospital by Pendleton EMS with a lower leg injury.

Wickline was found to be driving with a suspended license , and was also found to be wanted out of Marion County on felony warrants for Auto Theft and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Upon his release from the hospital, Wickline will be charged with felony auto theft, resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle and the two felony warrants out of Marion County, as well as driving while license suspended.

Further charges are reportedly possible in Grant County reference the theft of the motorcycle.