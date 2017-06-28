× Silver Alert declared for missing 22-year-old Beech Grove woman

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Authorities in Beech Grove are investigating the disappearance of 22-year-old Miracle Nevills from Beech Grove.

She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 115 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Nevills was last seen Tuesday, June 27 at 5:30 pm in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is believed to be in danger.

She was last seen wearing a black head scarf and an olive green shirt.

Nevills may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Miracle Nevills, contact the Beech Grove Police Department by calling 317-782-4950 or 911.