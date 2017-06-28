× Storm chances on the rise through the end of the week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Wednesday afternoon! We’ve picked up some high clouds today with temperatures in the 80s and breezy south winds. Temperatures this morning were cool and in the mid-50s but we’ve seen a nice rebound with dry air in place.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a shower or t-storm possible in far northwest or northern Indiana. Lows will be in the mid-60s with breezy south, southwest winds.

Highs on Thursday will go up to the upper 80s with increasing humidity. Winds will gust up to 30 mph. There will be a chance of a shower or t-storm in the afternoon and evening, especially north of Indianapolis. Some of the storms may be strong to severe with a risk of damaging winds and large hail.

Showers and t-storms will become more likely into Friday as a few upper-air disturbances move through. Some of the storms on Friday may also be strong to severe.

Showers will be around the area Saturday morning but dry conditions will prevail on Sunday. Look for additional rain and t-storms Monday night and Tuesday, July 4. –Danielle Dozier