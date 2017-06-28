Tips for picking the perfect wedding dress

Finding the perfect wedding dress is no easy feat--but starting early can help in a big way.
Brides should start looking for their dress a year in advance!
Anne Marie-Colling from Marie Gabriel Couture and Brides by Young joined Angela Ganote on FOX59 Morning News to discuss wedding dress trends.
She offered the following four tips for finding the perfect dress:
- Perfect Timing - Start early and allow time for alterations
- Focus on fit, not size - Bridal sizes typically run smaller than normal clothes, so brides-to-be should focus on how a dress feels
- Show and tell - Bring pictures of gowns that you like so stores can help you pick something that matches
- Keep it small - When dress shopping, bring a few people whose input means the most to you