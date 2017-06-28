× Traffic stop leads to police chase in early Wednesday morning incident

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person is in custody following a traffic stop which then turned into a short police chase on the city’s near south west side just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to IMPD, the suspect was stopped at Harding and Kentucky Avenue for a routine traffic stop, but for reasons unknown, fled from police there and proceeded west along Minnesota before heading towards Miller and Richland where he overturned the vehicle.

The suspect then escaped the vehicle and led police on a short foot pursuit before being taken into custody.

Police have not released information on what lead to the traffic stop and why the suspect fled from police.

The incident remains under investigation and will be updated as information becomes available.