Warmer and sunny Wednesday

Good Wednesday morning! Another sunny gorgeous day on the way. The UV index is still very high so remember the sunblock!

Temperatures are climbing back to normal, in the lower 80s this afternoon.

Most of Thursday will also be dry, but a cold front moving in Thursday night into Friday will bring rain and storms to the area. We are under a slight risk for severe storms during that time period. Damaging winds would be the main concerns.

Rain and storms will continue into Saturday morning but the rest of the weekend will be gorgeous! Precipitation chances increase as we head towards the 4th of July holiday.