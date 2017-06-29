× City Center Drive and Range Line Road to open Thursday

CARMEL, Ind. – The intersection of City Center Drive and Range Line Road will be open to traffic starting with Thursday morning’s commute and in plenty of time for CarmelFest and the July 4 parade that will pass through the new roundabout that replaces the traffic signal at this busy intersection. This will be the 103rd roundabout for the City of Carmel. Also new to this intersection: Raised pedestrian crossways, new pedestrian paths, lights and other finishing touches for this two-lane roundabout.

126th Street Project

Also this weekend, the 126th Street improvement project between Keystone Parkway and Range Line Road will be completed and open by Saturday. That project includes the 104th roundabout for the City of Carmel (at Kinzer Avenue), in addition to a new median, multiuse paths on both sides of the streets, new lanes and curbs.

Carmel Drive and City Center Drive

The City’s 105th roundabout is scheduled to open Saturday at the intersection of Carmel Drive and City Center Drive. This two-lane roundabout will include sidewalks, lighting and landscaping. The City also completed storm sewer work as part of this project.