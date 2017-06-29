× Coroner identifies body found in White River near Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPIOLIS, Ind. – The body found in the White River near the Indianapolis Zoo Wednesday has been identified as 45-year-old Brian Hamilton.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office says the cause and manner of Hamilton’s death are pending.

Authorities began investigating in the 1400 block of West Washington Street after a witness spotted the body floating in the water.

Officers commended the witnesses for calling 911 immediately after the discovery.

The investigation into the discovery is ongoing.

If you would like to submit a photo of Hamilton, you can email it to fox59webteam@tribunemedia.com.