Four men face federal charges for reportedly using used car lots to launder money

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The IRS raided three used car dealerships in Indianapolis. Now, four people are facing dozens of charges including money laundering, racketeering and even mail fraud.

FOX59 cameras were rolling as federal agents raided three used car lots on the city’s near east side, two Bull’s Auto Sales locations and Chicago Auto sales on Washington Street.

Now, the owner of those properties, Saul Rodriguez Soto, and three others Juan Rodriguez, Alejandro Rodriguez Soto and Abel Rodriguez face charges.

According to court documents, drug traffickers would purchase cars at the used car dealerships using drug proceeds. The documents detail the process the four suspects would take to help the traffickers cancel the ownership of the cars by titling them in another person’s name. The documents claim that this criminal behavior has been going on for nearly a decade.

“We never had any problems with them or nothing at all,” said local business owner Wanda Goodpaster.

According to the indictment, police were able to set up a sting with an undercover officer, which led to a raid.

Family members of the suspects say they have no comment but say the business is still open.