× Humidity surges and now storm chances are on the rise

SCATTERED STORMS

A few showers and thunderstorm have developed later in the afternoon Thursday. The rain threat will be rather minimal through sunset and most likely over north-central Indiana. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. Later tonight storms are to become more organized and spread east from central Illinois. Projected radar forecasts show the storms and possibly a robust cluster of them reaching central Indiana by midnight. A few strong storms are possible.

The greater theat for sever storms is west and outlined by the Storm Prediction Center for much of Illinois with small portion of northwest Indiana included. We will monitor trends.

WARMER AND HUMID

Thursday was the warmest in over a week. The high temperature reached 87-degrees, the warmest since last Wednesday. The stronger southwest winds that gusted to 31 mph carried much higher levels of humidity. Gone is the dry, comfortable Canadian brand of air. It feels much more like summer. The tropical air combined with the warmer temperatures produced a heat index Thursday of 90-degrees in many locations.

COOLEST JUNE IN 11 YEARS

The recent cool spell took a toll on June’s average temperature erasing a surplus and dropping us to ‘average’ through 28 days. That makes this the coolest June to date since 2006. The steak of 6 straight days below normal ended Thursday when the temperature reached 87-degrees.