× Man dies after chase leads to officer-involved shooting on city’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting.

It happened just before 2 a.m. near 23rd Street and Aqueduct Street on the near northwest side of the city.

According to police, this started with a traffic stop that led to a short chase. Once the chase was over, a man got out of the car and two officers discharged their weapons. The 45-year-old man was critically injured and taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died.

IMPD said a 26-year-old woman in the vehicle with the man was unhurt. Police took her into custody.

Neighbors in the area recalled hearing a “pop-pop-pop” noise and originally thought someone was setting off fireworks.

“I was in the house in my back room. I am a night owl. And I was working out with some weights and watching some news channels,” said neighbor John Sampson. “I heard the popping sound. My first thought was [that] it was fireworks, but then they were, it sounded like they were almost like at the same time.”

After that, Sampson said he heard sirens and saw flashing lights. He described the neighborhood as quiet and couldn’t recall a similar incident happening there in the past.