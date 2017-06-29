× John Andretti delivers some good news about cancer fight, encourages others to get screened

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Race car driver John Andretti continues to share information about his treatment for colon cancer.

Andretti revealed his diagnosis in April and became an advocate for colonoscopies with the hashtag #CheckIt4Andretti on social media.

In an update posted Wednesday, Andretti said his spleen and gall bladder were clear. He’ll consult with his doctor in a month and then resume chemotherapy for three months.

Good news, the spleen & gall bladder were clean. Next stop is a scan & consult with Dr. Iannitti in 1 month.Then back to chemo for 3 months. — John Andretti (@John_Andretti) June 28, 2017

Andretti has undergone chemotherapy for cancer that spread to a lymph node and his liver. A self-admitted “private person,” he said he brought his fight against cancer public so other people would get screened.

He’s been posting updates on Twitter and encouraging others who’s gotten screened to use #CheckIt4Andretti.

He underwent surgery on June 20, saying his doctor would perform “his magic” to allow Andretti to become a “much older man.” He returned home from the procedure on June 22, saying there was an ablation of two spots on his liver. His spleen and gall bladder were also removed.

Andretti has kept his sense of humor throughout the ordeal, comparing himself to Sonny Corleone from The Godfather. He joked that his 11 incisions made him look like Sonny after he was shot on the causeway in one of the movie’s most memorable scenes. He also urged people to schedule a colonoscopy.

Today Dr. Iannitti performs his magic to allow me to become an much older man! He is BA and Italian. #greatcombination — John Andretti (@John_Andretti) June 20, 2017

Home today from the hospital. Ablation of 2 spots on liver, removed spleen and gall bladder. Doing well. #CheckIt4Andretti — John Andretti (@John_Andretti) June 22, 2017