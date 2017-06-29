× Man charged with criminal recklessness in April crash that killed 2 Ben Davis students

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man now faces criminal charges in connection with an April crash that killed two teenagers and seriously injured three others.

Prosecutors allege that Daniel Cannon’s aggressive driving led to the crash on I-70 near Harding Street on April 18, 2017. Two Ben Davis High School students, 18-year-old Brandon Gross and 17-year-old Taylor Parsons, were killed. Three of their friends were hurt.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Cannon is charged with five counts of criminal recklessness and one count each of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to the probable cause affidavit, witnesses at the scene saw a dark-colored car chasing the victims’ vehicle, with both vehicles traveling at speeds that may have exceeded 100 miles per hour.

Cannon returned to the scene of the crash and asked witnesses if police knew about his involvement, according to court documents. During an interview with authorities, Cannon said he saw the vehicle lose control and roll numerous times. He continued driving and left the scene.

Cannon said his sister had been involved with an altercation with the teens at a park. He said he chased after the silver SUV to get a license plate number and admitted that he traveled at speeds exceeding 90 mph. He said the SUV was going even faster than that.

The three teens who survived the crash told police that Cannon’s sister and another woman tried to “coax them into a physical altercation” at the park. They said they felt threatened by the arrival of Cannon’s car and thought the women had summoned him to attack them.

They took off in the SUV to get away, according to court documents, and the driver, Parsons, sped up in hopes of putting distance between them. They said Cannon’s car was driving “erratically and swerved around other vehicles” in an attempt to catch up to them.

The teens feared that multiple people may have been in the car and were fearful they may be armed, court documents said. The SUV crashed while trying to navigate the exit to Harding Street and rolled over several times.

Cannon “recklessly, knowingly or intentionally performed an act that created a substantial risk of bodily injury to another person that resulted in the death of Parsons and Gross,” police wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

A warrant has been issued for Cannon’s arrest. Indiana State Police conducted the investigation into the crash.