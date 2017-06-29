Multiple departments respond to house fire in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. – Multiple fire departments were called to a house fire Thursday morning near Westfield.

The fire was reported around 5:20 a.m. at a home on West 186th Street, and fire crews were on scene in less than 10 minutes. Photos from the scene showed a large number of firefighters working to get the flames under control.

The home was fully engulfed at one point, officials said. Crews reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the home’s exterior when they arrived.

The fire drew a response from departments in Westfield, Carmel, Noblesville and Sheridan. Boone County firefighters also came to assist.

By about 7:20 a.m., the fire was under control, according to Nick Southerland with the Westfield Fire Department. Crews were still dealing with hot spots.