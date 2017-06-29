× Police searching for shooter after wife and man shot Thursday in Kennard

KENNARD, Ind. – Authorities in Henry County responded to a double shooting Thursday night in Kennard.

Police are actively searching for the shooter, identified as 40-year-old James Swift after investigators believe he shot his estranged wife and a male.

He reportedly fled in a silver 2008 Dodge Avenger, Indiana plate UTB689.

Swift is a 40-year-old white male, approximately 6’1” tall and 225 pounds with dark short cut, thinning hair. If you see Swift or his car, do not approach him, call 911.

The two victims, identified as 34-year-old Caleb Broad and a 33-year-old Sarah Swift, were transported to a hospital in Indianapolis with life-threatening injuries.

They were called to the scene after a call came in at around 5:10 p.m. reporting a shooting.

The scene was in the 200 block of N. Main St.