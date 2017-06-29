RECIPE: Liege Belgian Waffles

Liege Belgian Waffles

Yields 10 Waffles

1.5 oz Sugar

1/4 oz Yeast

3/4 cup Water

4 cups AP Flour

1 tsp Salt

6 Eggs

2 tsp Vanilla

1 cups Butter

16 oz Sugar Pearl

Combine the yeast with warm water and sugar in a bowl. Separately mix the flour and salt together. In a separate pan, melt half of the butter and whisk in the vanilla. Pour the yeast mixture into the center and combine together. Add the eggs one at time and incorporate evenly before adding the next egg. Pour the butter and vanilla mixture in and gently incorporate. The batter will be thick and sticky. Cover and place into a warm place. Allow to rise for 1-1.5 hours.

Stir in the pearl sugar. Let the dough rest again for 15-20 minutes.

Use the remaining butter to grease the waffle iron. Place into greased Belgian style waffle iron and cook until golden brown on the exterior. There should be a good crunch to the outside of the waffles with a soft interior.

Recipe courtesy Market District