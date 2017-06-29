× President Trump nominates Indiana Health Commissioner Jerome Adams for U.S. Surgeon General

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump has nominated Indiana’s State Health Commissioner to be the U.S. Surgeon General.

The nominee, Jerome Adams, announced the nomination on Twitter.

“Truly honored at nomination by @realDonaldTrump for US Surgeon General. Looking forward to working to improve health in US. #greathealth”

Truly honored at nomination by @realDonaldTrump for US Surgeon General. Looking forward to working to improve health in US. #greathealth — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) June 29, 2017

The White House also confirmed the news in a press release:

“Jerome M. Adams, of Indiana, to be Medical Director in the Regular Corps of the Public Health Service, subject to qualifications therefor as provided by law and regulations, and to be Surgeon General of the Public Health Service for a term of four years, vice Vivek Hallegere Murthy.”

Adams met with Trump in Nov. of 2016. In a tweet after the meeting, Adams said the two discussed “health vs healthcare, community health/prevention as cheaper than treatment.”

Adams isn’t the first Hoosier nominated to serve in the Trump administration, others include Vice President Mike Pence, Seema Verma and former Senator Dan Coats who is now the Director of National Intelligence. Each also brought staffers from Indiana to Washington.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued the following statement regarding the nomination:

“Dr. Jerome Adams is a dedicated champion for overall health and wellness and genuinely cares about citizens in every corner of our state. I’m delighted President Trump seeks to bring another Hoosier to Washington, D.C.”

Indiana Senator Todd Young issued this statement:

“I commend the President on his nomination of Dr. Jerome Adams to serve as our nation’s Surgeon General. The President would be hard-pressed to find a more exceptional person for this position. As our Indiana State Health Commissioner and a highly regarded anesthesiologist, he has devoted his professional life to serving our state and caring for Hoosiers, and he has a been great resource and friend to my team and me. I look forward to voting to confirm him.”

Indiana Congressman Jim Banks took to Twitter to congratulate Adams:

Congrats to @JeromeAdamsMD on being nominated for US Surgeon General. Dr. Adams is a fantastic selection. pic.twitter.com/6krRnMvHsw — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) June 29, 2017

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.