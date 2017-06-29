× Twitter account of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay posts nude photo of woman

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay’s Twitter account is known for being a quirky place of song lyrics, team-oriented retweets and contests.

But Irsay became a trending topic on Twitter after a photo of a nude woman appeared in his Twitter feed.

Irsay’s verified account posted the image around midnight, and it stayed up for about 12 minutes before being deleted (you can see a “clean” version of the deleted NSFW tweet here).

Irsay hasn’t said anything about the tweet, but all signs point to his account having been compromised.

Irsay tweeted on June 16, “I’ve been hacked! Be careful out there.” After the graphic photo was posted, Irsay’s account also sent a blank tweet tagging Indianapolis reporters, news stations and the Indiana Pacers. That tweet was deleted as well.