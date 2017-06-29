Warm breezy Thursday, storms return Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good Thursday morning! Temperatures are starting off warmer, near 70º with partly cloudy skies.

It will be a bit breezy today with highs in the mid 80s. An isolated shower is possible in northern Indiana but Indianapolis looks dry.

A cold front moves in overnight into Friday bringing rain and thunderstorms. An isolated severe storm is possible Friday but the focus of severe weather will be further north.

We wake up to showers on radar Friday morning as the front moves in.

Thunderstorms with heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible in the afternoon.

Some showers may linger into Saturday morning but the afternoon is looking dry. Rain chances return for the 4th of July on Tuesday.