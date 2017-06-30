× INDOT continues chip sealing preservation in northern Indiana counties

HUNTINGTON, KOSCIUSKO, WABASH AND WHITLEY COUNTIES, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces that chip seal preservation is scheduled to begin. Work is scheduled for various roadways in several northern counties. INDOT maintenance crews are expected to begin on or after Wednesday, July 5, weather permitting. Roadways to be chip sealed are as follows:

S.R. 124, between the Wabash/Miami County line and S.R. 15 in Wabash County

S.R. 9, from 2.14 miles south of S.R. 124 to 3.82 miles north of S.R. 124 in Huntington County

S.R. 16, between S.R. 13 and S.R. 5 in Wabash and Huntington counties

S.R. 14, from S.R. 13 to .70 miles west of S.R. 5 in Kosciusko and Whitley counties

S.R. 9, between U.S. 24 and S.R. 14 in Whitley County.

Drivers can expect traffic directed by flaggers while INDOT maintenance crews maintain access for vehicles. Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route. If driving through the chip seal work zone, drivers should take extra caution, drive slowly and allow additional space between vehicles to prevent stone chips from damaging windshields or paint.

Once the chip seal has cured, crews will sweep the highway clear of loose stone, apply a fog seal surface coat and paint pavement markings. The entire process can take up to two weeks in each area. All chip seal in Huntington, Kosciusko, Wabash and Whitley counties is expected to be complete by late July, weather permitting.