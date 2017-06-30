Authorities in Indianapolis locate drowning victim in Eagle Creek
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities in Indianapolis are at the scene of a drowning involving a male at Rick’s Boatyard Cafe near Eagle Creek.
IFD divers located a male in about 30 feet of water off a dock at Rick’s Boatyard Cafe near Eagle Creek.
According to Indiana DNR, the male victim was pronounced dead at 5:53 p.m.
Authorities say the first diver was in the water for 19 minutes. They were relieved by a second diver and after 11 minutes into their search, the victim was located.