Authorities in Indianapolis locate drowning victim in Eagle Creek

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities in Indianapolis are at the scene of a drowning involving a male at Rick’s Boatyard Cafe near Eagle Creek.

IFD divers located a male in about 30 feet of water off a dock at Rick’s Boatyard Cafe near Eagle Creek.

According to Indiana DNR, the male victim was pronounced dead at 5:53 p.m.

Authorities say the first diver was in the water for 19 minutes. They were relieved by a second diver and after 11 minutes into their search, the victim was located.

1 male drowning victim has been located and being transported to Methodist Hospital in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/F7qFIq6hpu — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) June 30, 2017

IFD Divers are currently searching for a male in approximately 30 feet of water off a dock area at Ricks Boatyard. @IFD_NEWS pic.twitter.com/QmJ6dz5lZZ — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) June 30, 2017