× Car hits traffic signals at 96th St. and Gray Rd. in Carmel; backups possible through rush hour

CARMEL, Ind.– Carmel police say a traffic signal issue will cause backups and slow traffic through rush hour Friday.

Around 12:40 p.m., police say an unknown vehicle ran into the traffic signals at the intersection of 96th Street and Gray Road. Temporary stops have been installed so traffic can continue to move.

Initially, officials said repairs would continue through the evening rush hour, but now say they may be done in time for the evening commute home.

Continue to use caution while driving in the area and anticipate possible delays.