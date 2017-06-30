× Carpe Diem announces consolidation of its three Indianapolis locations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The charter school operator, Carpe Diem, has announced that it will consolidate its three local locations.

The three locations will move into the school’s current Northwest location at 5435 W. Pike Plaza Rd.

The move will take effect in the 2017-2018 school year after the Board of Directors voted on it on Thursday night.

Last year, the school closed its Shadeland location hours before classes started.

“We look forward to welcoming our Meridian and Shadeland students at the new Carpe Diem Indianapolis campus, and we hope families who are still looking at schooling options for the 2017-2018 school year will consider our unique blended learning curriculum for their students,” said Carpe Diem founder Rick Ogston.

He also said the move will financially stabilize Carpe Diem’s Indianapolis’ presence, where expansion plans outpaced student enrollment, according to a press release.