Fanchon Stinger talks pets’ fear of fireworks with pup

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Are you ready to help your dog or cat handle the loud fireworks? Many of us enjoy loud explosions of fireworks but it can be terrifying and lead to health problems from our pets.
Fanchon Stinger and her dog Arie help us understand the warning signs, do’s and don’ts for making sure your pets are safe while everyone is enjoying the holiday.
Doctor Steve Nichols from Springmill Pet Wellness in Westfield shows us what to look out for and the options available to make sure your pet has a happy 4th too!
Signs of Noise Aversion/Phobia:
- Hiding or pacing
- Seeking out family members
- Trembling/shaking
- Destructive behaviors, chewing or clawing
- Running away
Do's of Noise Phobia:
- Be proactive, especially with puppies
- Exercise, a tired pet is less likely to react to noise
- Prepare a "safe" place in a basement or internal room
- Provide background noise
- Offer a distraction like playing fetch
Don'ts of Noise Phobia:
- Don't panic, your pet will feed off your anxiety
- Don't punish your pet
- Don't force them into a crate or confined space
- Don't leave your pet outside
Other interventions to consider:
- Swaddling
- Pheromones, DAP (Dog Appeasing Pheromone)
- Essential Oils, diffusing combinations oils or lavender
- Supplements like melatonin, L-Theanine, rescue remedy, homeopathics, etc.
- Prescription medications