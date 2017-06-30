Fanchon Stinger talks pets’ fear of fireworks with pup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Are you ready to help your dog or cat handle the loud fireworks? Many of us enjoy loud explosions of fireworks but it can be terrifying and lead to health problems from our pets.

Fanchon Stinger and her dog Arie help us understand the warning signs, do’s and don’ts for making sure your pets are safe while everyone is enjoying the holiday.

Doctor Steve Nichols from Springmill Pet Wellness in Westfield shows us what to look out for and the options available to make sure your pet has a happy 4th too!

Signs of Noise Aversion/Phobia:

Hiding or pacing

Seeking out family members

Trembling/shaking

Destructive behaviors, chewing or clawing

Running away

Do's of Noise Phobia:

Be proactive, especially with puppies

Exercise, a tired pet is less likely to react to noise

Prepare a "safe" place in a basement or internal room

Provide background noise

Offer a distraction like playing fetch

Don'ts of Noise Phobia:

Don't panic, your pet will feed off your anxiety

Don't punish your pet

Don't force them into a crate or confined space

Don't leave your pet outside

Other interventions to consider: