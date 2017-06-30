× IMPD arrests 30-year-old man after police chase on near southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police in Indianapolis have arrested a 30-year-old man after he allegedly lead authorities on a small vehicle pursuit.

On Wednesday shortly after 1:00 a.m., IMPD attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1400 block of W. Raymond St.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Derek Hicks, allegedly refused to pull over and a short chase occurred.

He reportedly wrecked the vehicle he was driving in the 1400 block of S. Richland St. where he allegedly continued to flee on foot.

He was arrested shortly after by police.

Hicks was charged with resisting law enforcement, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, resisting law enforcement defined as using a vehicle to commit the offense, driving while suspected, possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.

He was also arrested for an outstanding warrant and later transported to the Arrestee Processing Center for booking.