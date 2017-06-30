× Indiana offers more money for children needing hearing aids

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana health officials say more financial assistance is now available for children needing hearing aids.

The Indiana State Department of Health says that effective Saturday, its Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Education will provide up to $2,000 per hearing aid for children ages 3 and older through participating audiologists. Previously, children ages 5 and up qualified for up to $1,500 per hearing aid.

The department says most private insurance carriers don’t cover hearing aids, which can cost as much as $6,000 per pair. The General Assembly appropriated funding to create the Hearing Aid Assistance Program last year.

As of April 11, the program provided 214 hearing aids to Indiana children. Fifty-two audiologists participate in the program.

More information is available at www.HAAPIndiana.org or by calling 317-828-0211.