Man dies after being struck by car in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind.– Kokomo police say a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a car late Thursday night.

Just before midnight, officers were called to the area of Markland Avenue at Waugh Street. They found a vehicle operated by a 66-year-old Kokoko man was traveling westbound on Markland Avenue and struck a pedestrian crossing the street.

The victim, a 48-year-old Kokomo man, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. It’s unknown if intoxication played a role in the incident. The driver did not flee from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call officer Tony Hintz at 765-456-7600 ext. 8336.