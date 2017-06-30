More Muncie teachers set to resign today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE Ind.-- A school district recently taken over by the state set is expected to lose more teachers.

Earlier this week, Indiana’s Distressed Unit Appeals Board (DUAB) voted unanimously to name Administrator Assistance as the Emergency Manager for the Muncie Community Schools Corporation.

That group is made up of retired teachers and administrators and their main focus is to reduce the district’s deficit.

Today though, more than two dozen teachers are expected to step down. That brings the total to more than 100 teachers who are leaving this year.

About two weeks ago at a meeting, we did speak with the Muncie teacher union's president, who says she's worried about just having enough teachers when school opens in July.

"We are wiping out a huge number of our teachers with great experience are simply walking out the door and they’re going to other teaching jobs," said Pat Kennedy.

The school board meeting is set for 11:30 today at the Muncie area career center.

It is open to the public, but we're told the public will not be able to participate.