Non-profit donates ballistic vests to IMPD’s K-9 unit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The non-profit Spike's K9 Fund is donating ballistic vests to IMPD's K-9 unit.

All 25 patrol dogs are getting fitted for custom made vests to protect them while working, a donation worth more than $60-thousand dollars.

Spikes K9 Fund was created by Jimmy Hatch, a retired Navy Seal who says his life was saved by combat K9's many times.

Hatch met IMPD Sergeant Craig Patton while they were both serving in Afghanistan, a connection that helped to bring this donation here to Indy.

"Jimmy and I met in Afghanistan in 2005. He worked for the Navy, I worked for the Army, but the thing we had in common were military working dogs, so we maintained our relationship and friendship over the years," Sgt. Craig Patton said.

"I don’t have a lot of heroes in my life, but Jimmy Hatch is certainly one of them," Patton said.

"I'm 50 years old and i don’t know if there’s a time that’s been tougher to be a cop, and the dogs conduct violence on our behalf -- they deserve protection as well," said Spikes K9 Fund Founder Jimmy Hatch.

So far, Spike's K9 Fund has helped more than 325 working dogs across the county.

If you’d like to donate to the fund, click here.